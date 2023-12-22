Author Linda Lininger’s New Book, "The Language of Flowers for the Modern Bride," Explores How Brides Can Define Their Wedding Day and Tell Their Love Story with Flowers

Recent release “The Language of Flowers for the Modern Bride: Telling your love story with flowers...” from Covenant Books author Linda Lininger is an insightful guide to understanding what all kinds of flowers symbolize, and how brides can incorporate their special meaning into their wedding day by including them in their bouquets.