Author Linda Lininger’s New Book, "The Language of Flowers for the Modern Bride," Explores How Brides Can Define Their Wedding Day and Tell Their Love Story with Flowers
Recent release “The Language of Flowers for the Modern Bride: Telling your love story with flowers...” from Covenant Books author Linda Lininger is an insightful guide to understanding what all kinds of flowers symbolize, and how brides can incorporate their special meaning into their wedding day by including them in their bouquets.
Athens, GA, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Linda Lininger, who currently resides in Georgia with her daughter and their two dogs, has completed her new book, “The Language of Flowers for the Modern Bride: Telling your love story with flowers...”: a fascinating and comprehensive overview of all the different flowers a bride could choose for her wedding day bouquet, and how their meaning can help to improve their special day.
Author Linda Lininger has been a technical writer for most of her adult life and ran her own technical writing business until a fantastic offer to manage the documentation and training departments for a high-tech startup company enticed her to becoming a full-time employee. Working as a technical writer helped her to develop her research skills, which the author used to study flowers from every angle imaginable.
“‘The Language of Flowers for the Modern Bride’ provides a different way of looking at the flowers a bride chooses for her wedding,” writes Lininger. “Telling a couple’s love story using flowers and their meanings can bring a beautiful dimension to an important day. This book not only describes the traditional (Victorian) meaning for each flower but also describes the legends and lore surrounding these meanings.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Linda Lininger’s new book is the result of the author’s fascination, love for, and enjoyment of flowers. Through this enlightening and highly detailed guide, readers of all backgrounds will gain the knowledge they need to craft the perfect bouquet for their wedding day to ensure their flowers are not only beautiful but also hold meaning that can deepen the emotions of their special day.
Readers can purchase “The Language of Flowers for the Modern Bride: Telling your love story with flowers...” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
