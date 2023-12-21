"The Wingless Pigeon," by Bella JK Available Now from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, December 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of The Wingless Pigeon by Bella JK. The beautifully illustrated book is published by Histria Kids, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works for children that both educate and entertain.
It is a story about Sukoon, a peace-loving, honest pigeon, who has only one wish. To meet a true friend that believes and trusts in him completely. Every day he hopes that his wish will come true. One day he comes across a strong, but friendly and funny golden-maned lion named Bharosa. The bond between the pigeon and the lion soon turns into love and understanding, taking them on the adventure of mutual discovery and understanding of each other's worlds. Unknowingly, their loyalty and trust for each other are greatly tested and threatened by the menacing dark shadows of doubt and jealousy.
Especially when Bharosa discovers to his horror, that the hair from his golden mane seems to be disappearing. Bharosa decides to teach Sukoon a lesson. Will Bharosa be successful in his mission, or will his vengeance prove a high price to pay?
S Sameera Iradat (pseudonym Bella JK) lives in and was born in Karachi, Pakistan. She is an experienced teacher who enjoys teaching Chemistry to students of Secondary class level. When she is not teaching her favorite pastime is reading and writing stories including Novels, Novellas and short stories of adventure, fantasy, suspense, mystery and romance and other genres, as well as writing poetry and non- fiction.
The Wingless Pigeon,140 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-314-9, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
It is a story about Sukoon, a peace-loving, honest pigeon, who has only one wish. To meet a true friend that believes and trusts in him completely. Every day he hopes that his wish will come true. One day he comes across a strong, but friendly and funny golden-maned lion named Bharosa. The bond between the pigeon and the lion soon turns into love and understanding, taking them on the adventure of mutual discovery and understanding of each other's worlds. Unknowingly, their loyalty and trust for each other are greatly tested and threatened by the menacing dark shadows of doubt and jealousy.
Especially when Bharosa discovers to his horror, that the hair from his golden mane seems to be disappearing. Bharosa decides to teach Sukoon a lesson. Will Bharosa be successful in his mission, or will his vengeance prove a high price to pay?
S Sameera Iradat (pseudonym Bella JK) lives in and was born in Karachi, Pakistan. She is an experienced teacher who enjoys teaching Chemistry to students of Secondary class level. When she is not teaching her favorite pastime is reading and writing stories including Novels, Novellas and short stories of adventure, fantasy, suspense, mystery and romance and other genres, as well as writing poetry and non- fiction.
The Wingless Pigeon,140 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-314-9, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
Contact
Histria BooksContact
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Categories