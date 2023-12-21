From Marie-Antoinette to the Digital Age – How Artworks Reach Their Collectors in the US

The renowned art shipping company Chenue looks back on a 260-year history that traces its origins to crafting transport crates for the French queen Marie-Antoinette. Today, Chenue is a global leader in art transportation and has developed an innovative shipping solution called "Moviiu," ushering the transport of artworks into the digital era.