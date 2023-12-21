Kentico Shines as a DXP Leader in G2 Grid Report® for Winter 2024
Kentico, leaders in the digital experience industry with its composable hybrid headless platform, proudly announces its recognition as a Leader in the G2 Grid Report® for Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Winter 2024.
Bedford, NH, December 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kentico, leaders in the digital experience industry with its composable hybrid headless platform, proudly announces its recognition as a Leader in the G2 Grid Report® for Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Winter 2024, solidifying its position as an industry frontrunner. The acknowledgment is based on Kentico's exceptional customer satisfaction scores and robust market presence, setting it apart in the competitive landscape.
Impressive customer satisfaction and market presence
In the competitive landscape of DXPs, Kentico stands out as a beacon of excellence. Despite the evolving market dynamics, Kentico has displayed consistent growth, gaining eight points in satisfaction and two points in market presence. Traditional competitors, such as Kontent, Adobe, Sitecore, and Liferay, witnessed declines, further solidifying Kentico's stature.
With an impressive 99% of users rating Kentico 4 or 5 stars, the platform's excellence is evident. Notably, 98% of users express confidence in Kentico's trajectory, and an overwhelming 93% would recommend the platform.
The Net Promoter Score (NPS) further underscores Kentico's leadership, boasting the highest NPS among competitors, including Storyblok, Sitefinity, and Sitecore. This recognition emphasizes Kentico's commitment to delivering unparalleled success to its partners and customers.
Supporting customer success at every turn
Kentico's ease of administration (89%), ease of setup (85%), and ease of use (90%) outshine competitors, positioning it as one of the easiest DXPs to manage. The report highlights Kentico's superiority in these crucial aspects, with Sitefinity notably lagging far behind.
Kentico's support services score an exceptional 92%, surpassing competitors. With unlimited 24/7 email support for all clients and 24/7 live chat support for Premium support subscribers, Kentico ensures timely assistance. The in-house support team guarantees first-hand development knowledge of the product, contributing to the platform's overall user satisfaction.
The above-average estimated payback period of 16 months positions Kentico as a platform with competitive Return on Investment (ROI). This outperforms competitors like Storyblok and Acquia, emphasizing Kentico's commitment to meeting users' digital experience capability needs. And Kentico’s score of 87% for ease of doing business, further showcases dedication to smooth and efficient business interactions, transparency, and exceeding client expectations.
Xperience by Kentico and the future of DXP
Xperience by Kentico has played a pivotal role in Kentico's success. The product's direction aligns seamlessly with market demands, propelling Kentico to new heights. As a hybrid headless digital experience platform (DXP), Xperience by Kentico offers businesses a faster, more flexible choice, autonomy for marketers, scalability, and a competitive advantage.
Dominik Pinter, CEO of Kentico, commented, "We are truly honored to be recognized as a Leader in the G2 Grid Report for DXP Winter 2024. This achievement is a direct reflection of our unwavering commitment to providing a versatile digital experience platform that aligns seamlessly with the evolving needs of businesses worldwide. By prioritizing real customer needs through our hybrid headless approach, Xperience by Kentico empowers teams to deliver superior customer experiences across multiple channels with efficiency and innovation."
Kentico Software's Leader position in the G2 Grid Report® for DXP Winter 2024 is a testament to its unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction, innovation, and market leadership. As the digital landscape evolves, Kentico remains at the forefront, delivering exceptional experiences and empowering businesses to thrive.
