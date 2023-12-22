Patsy Ann "Pat" White’s Book, “Don’t Miss Jesus: A Collection of Poetry,” is a Touching Celebration of Key Christian Tenets Through Poetic Verse
“Don’t Miss Jesus: A Collection of Poetry” from the late Christian Faith Publishing author Patsy Ann "Pat" White is an uplifting arrangement of inspiring poetry meant to aid believers in their pursuit of a fulfilling and committed relationship with God.
New York, NY, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Don’t Miss Jesus: A Collection of Poetry”: a testament to a woman’s lasting faith. “Don’t Miss Jesus: A Collection of Poetry” is the creation of the late author, Patsy Ann "Pat" White, who was a dedicated and loving wife of sixty-two years to Jim White prior to her passing in August 2020. She retired from the banking industry where she served as assistant vice president and senior auditor and was the Sunday School teacher of the Senior Adult Sunday School Class at the First Baptist Church of Dadeville, Alabama.
Her great-niece, Jennifer Daniel, has published her great-aunt’s book posthumously. She shares, “This book is an uplifting collection of poetry that reminds us of God’s love and presence in our day-to-day life circumstances. These simple yet profound poems were lovingly written over a span of decades by Pat White, who taught a Sunday School Class for over twenty-five years. She used many of her poems to accompany her lessons and gently bring others closer in God’s Word. These poetic expressions were carefully put to paper through hours of reading the Bible, prayer, and reflection of her own life experiences. Woven through this treasure of poetry is an underlying message: 'Don’t miss Jesus.' Pat had a special ability to show concern for others and inspire them with encouragement at their greatest times of need. It is our prayer that this book will continue to comfort and encourage a countless number of others in their time of need.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patsy Ann "Pat" White’s book will bring readers an enjoyable and expressive reading experience.
Consumers can purchase “Don’t Miss Jesus: A Collection of Poetry” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Don’t Miss Jesus: A Collection of Poetry,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Her great-niece, Jennifer Daniel, has published her great-aunt’s book posthumously. She shares, “This book is an uplifting collection of poetry that reminds us of God’s love and presence in our day-to-day life circumstances. These simple yet profound poems were lovingly written over a span of decades by Pat White, who taught a Sunday School Class for over twenty-five years. She used many of her poems to accompany her lessons and gently bring others closer in God’s Word. These poetic expressions were carefully put to paper through hours of reading the Bible, prayer, and reflection of her own life experiences. Woven through this treasure of poetry is an underlying message: 'Don’t miss Jesus.' Pat had a special ability to show concern for others and inspire them with encouragement at their greatest times of need. It is our prayer that this book will continue to comfort and encourage a countless number of others in their time of need.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patsy Ann "Pat" White’s book will bring readers an enjoyable and expressive reading experience.
Consumers can purchase “Don’t Miss Jesus: A Collection of Poetry” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Don’t Miss Jesus: A Collection of Poetry,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories