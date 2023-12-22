Deloris Stokes’s newly released, “Broken but Healed,” is a poignant story of betrayal, abuse, and finding strength in Christ
“Broken but Healed” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deloris Stokes is a heartfelt message of encouragement to others who have faced similar abuses at the hands of those meant to care and protect.
Santee, SC, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Broken but Healed”: a concise and impactful account of overcoming significant challenges through determined faith. “Broken but Healed” is the creation of published author, Deloris Stokes, who was born and raised in South Carolina, where she attended Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and obtained associate degrees in early care and education, paralegal and legal assistance, and business administration. She enjoys spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren.
Stokes shares, “Broken but Healed is a book about a young girl who grew up in South Carolina and experienced a lot of pain and suffering at the hands of the people whom she trusted for that safety and love. Living with that, it was just unbearable for her, and she had no one to turn to for help. This book is to encourage those who are lost and broken that there is hope for the future and that the past does not define who you are and where you came from. Trust God. He is waiting on you to let him in.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deloris Stokes’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers witness a powerful testimony.
Consumers can purchase “Broken but Healed” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Broken but Healed,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Stokes shares, “Broken but Healed is a book about a young girl who grew up in South Carolina and experienced a lot of pain and suffering at the hands of the people whom she trusted for that safety and love. Living with that, it was just unbearable for her, and she had no one to turn to for help. This book is to encourage those who are lost and broken that there is hope for the future and that the past does not define who you are and where you came from. Trust God. He is waiting on you to let him in.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deloris Stokes’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers witness a powerful testimony.
Consumers can purchase “Broken but Healed” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Broken but Healed,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories