BB Jackson’s New Book, “Dancing In The Snow,” is a Heartfelt Tale of Recovering from Old Wounds, Dealing with Difficult Family Secrets, and Learning to Forgive
Danbury, CT, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author BB Jackson, who has had a lengthy and varied career, including producing, writing, and hosting a TV series called “House Dressing with BB Jackson” on NY cable for eight years, has completed her most recent book, “Dancing In The Snow”: a gripping novel that follows a young man who leaves behind a law career in New York to move back to his family estate in Maine, where he attempts to renovate the house and move on from his family’s traumatic past.
Jackson writes, “When Brett Lockwood receives a not-too-positive medical report, he gives up his New York law practice to return to his ancestral home in Maine. Unfortunately, the summer residence he used to frequent as a boy was also his evil grandfather’s gothic-like mansion that was full of bad vibes and desperately in need of renovation. With encouragement from the local townspeople, he deals with his haunted past and the disappearance of his father that occurred years ago.
“When he encounters the beautiful, aloof Avery Keene, he feels drawn to her, and their relationship becomes a challenge. She owns a successful art gallery in the small town. It is filled with iconic works, including those created by her eccentric mother. She also has family secrets yet to be discovered.”
Published by Fulton Books, BB Jackson’s book is a compelling tale that will take readers on a unique and unforgettable ride as they follow along on Brett’s journey to start over and make amends with his past. Expertly paced and character driven, BB Jackson weaves a thought-provoking story that will have readers guessing with each turn of the page and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Dancing In The Snow” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
