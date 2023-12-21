Florida Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Self Storage Facility
Jacksonville, FL, December 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Josh Koerner and Frost Weaver, of Weaver Realty Group, are pleased to announce the sale of Cubesmart Self Storage (3rd party managed) C of O property located at 8251 W. McNab Road, Tamarac, FL. This Certificate of Occupancy project included a Class A, 5-story self-storage building with 94,900 GSF of climate-controlled storage on 1.37+/- acres. Weaver Realty was honored to represent the Seller in this transaction and was able to deliver an exceptional price during a time of unstable valuation movement.
Weaver Realty has been the Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliate since 1999 covering the state of Florida and now newly acquired South Georgia territory. During that time, we have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes. For information, reach out to Josh Koerner at 904-591-0140.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information, call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
