SAF Tehnika Unveils Integra-X2: High Capacity Meets AES 256 Encryption

Building upon the success of the Integra-X series, the Integra-X2 is designed to meet the advanced security needs of government institutions, utilities, and public safety entities. The Integra-X2 includes significant safety features of the preceding Integra-X model, such as secure web access (HTTPS), secure monitoring via SNMP V3, and a Secure Command Line Interface by SSH. Additionally, the Integra-X2 offers multi-level user login access for enhanced security management.