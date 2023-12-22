Author Jennine Donier’s New Book, "Nana’s Wacky Farm," is a Charming Children’s Story Following Four Cousins on a Topsy-Turvy Visit to Their Grandmother’s Place
Recent release “Nana’s Wacky Farm” from Page Publishing author Jennine Donier is an entertaining children’s book inviting readers on a wild visit to a family farm where everything seems upside down.
Mead, WA, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jennine Donier, a great-grandmother, award-winning poet, and wife of fifty-three years who grew up on a farm with a variety of livestock and myriad wild animal friends in rural Klickitat County, Washington and hails from a long line of gifted storytellers, has completed her new book, “Nana’s Wacky Farm”: a lighthearted rhyming tale sure to become a favorite for young readers.
The author shares, “This children’s book was written per the request of my grandchildren, whose first names are in this book. They wanted an adventurous, humorous story set on a farm, and thus, ‘Nana’s Wacky Farm’ came about. Alysha, Tamzi, Zariah, and Chase, are all first cousins. Tamzi and Zariah are sisters. Chase and Alysha are brother and sister. Halona LaFleur McMillan is the illustrator of this book and the sister of Tamzi and Zariah. This book is dedicated to all our grandchildren.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jennine Donier’s engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Nana’s Wacky Farm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
