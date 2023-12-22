Author Jeffrey Lemire’s New Book, "The 13th Street Haberdashery," is a Spellbinding Whodunit Following the Resurrection of a Fifty-Year Cold Case in a Small Town
Recent release “The 13th Street Haberdashery” from Page Publishing author Jeffrey Lemire is a riveting work of fiction reopening a tragic mystery in which three teenaged girls disappeared without a trace a half-century ago. When a car belonging to one of the girls is found submerged in a marsh, a series of events and discoveries rocks the community and sends shock waves across the country.
Six Lakes, MI, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jeffrey Lemire, a grandfather, avid kayaker and fisherman, graduate of Jordan College in Cedar Springs, Michigan, and US Navy veteran who has lived in both Spain and Mexico, worked as a pastor, teacher, missionary, insurance claims adjuster, and resides with his wife and a dog named Max, has completed his new book, “The 13th Street Haberdashery”: a gripping and potent work that keeps the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.
The seemingly accidental discovery of a 1968 Mustang in a swamp reopened a fifty-year-old case that had never been solved involving the disappearance of three high school girls. It tore the scab off some old wounds that most people thought were healed and pretty much forgotten. Sheriff Mack Becker thought that he knew just the man to figure out what happened those many years ago. He contacted recently retired FBI agent Mark Bellingham, who specialized in cold cases and had amassed an impressive record of closures.
Nobody had a clue as to what was about to unfold in the small Mid-American town of Pleasant Valley. The outcome of the investigation would shock the entire town and send ripples across the country.
Published by Page Publishing, Jeffrey Lemire’s engrossing book is a superb choice for avid dramatic fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The 13th Street Haberdashery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
