Author Jeffrey Lemire’s New Book, "The 13th Street Haberdashery," is a Spellbinding Whodunit Following the Resurrection of a Fifty-Year Cold Case in a Small Town

Recent release “The 13th Street Haberdashery” from Page Publishing author Jeffrey Lemire is a riveting work of fiction reopening a tragic mystery in which three teenaged girls disappeared without a trace a half-century ago. When a car belonging to one of the girls is found submerged in a marsh, a series of events and discoveries rocks the community and sends shock waves across the country.