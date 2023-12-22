Author Septimus Paul’s New Book, "Frank Bellamy Meets the Angel of Death: Series 2," Follows a Professional Assassin as He Navigates Clandestine & Dangerous Relationships

Recent release “Frank Bellamy Meets the Angel of Death: Series 2” from Page Publishing author Septimus Paul is a spellbinding geopolitical thriller continuing the fast-paced adventures of Frank Bellamy, a semiretired assassin with a close working relationship with the Mafia, FBI, and CIA. This action-packed sequel will keep the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.