Author Septimus Paul’s New Book, "Frank Bellamy Meets the Angel of Death: Series 2," Follows a Professional Assassin as He Navigates Clandestine & Dangerous Relationships
Recent release “Frank Bellamy Meets the Angel of Death: Series 2” from Page Publishing author Septimus Paul is a spellbinding geopolitical thriller continuing the fast-paced adventures of Frank Bellamy, a semiretired assassin with a close working relationship with the Mafia, FBI, and CIA. This action-packed sequel will keep the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.
Cary, IL, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Septimus Paul, a Trinidad-born writer who earned an MA in history from Howard University and a PhD from the University of Illinois and is now retired and enjoying his leisure time writing short stories, poems, and novels after three decades of teaching, has completed his new book, “Frank Bellamy Meets the Angel of Death: Series 2”: a gripping and potent sequel to his earlier work, “Frank Bellamy: The Assassins.”
After avenging the death of his son, Frank Bellamy receives an offer he is forced to accept. The five-member New York Mafia Commission “politely suggested” he accept their invitation to become the boss of the Washington, DC, crime districts. The FBI and the CIA step in and pressure him to accept the offer.
The FBI and the CIA, in collaboration with the Russian government, need Bellamy’s help to crush an international drug ring and identify the main players in Russia and the US. To do so, he has to work closely with a Russian FSB agent, the Angel of Death. The Angel is a ruthless but seductive Russian assassin, whose personal agenda is to kill Bellamy who months earlier had killed her lover, Hans Klaus. He had killed Klaus to prevent him from assassinating the US president.
Bellamy also finds himself threatened by the New York Mafia who now resent his interference in their drug activity. Moreover, the Russian Mafia want his head because Klaus had worked for them. He is suspicious of the CIA whose interest in the drug distribution business may not be what it seems. In addition, he is uncertain who the Angel of Death actually represents: the Russian government, the CIA, the Russian Mafia, or her family’s poppy-growing and opium-distribution business in Afghanistan.
Before it’s all over, Bellamy knows he may have to dispatch the Angel to hell.
Published by Page Publishing, Septimus Paul’s engrossing book is a superb choice for avid dramatic fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Frank Bellamy Meets the Angel of Death: Series 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
