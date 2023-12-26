Author Sharon Mcmullen’s New Book, "My Poetry Soul," Explores the Constant and Powerful Love the Author Has Always Felt in Her Life Through Her Gift of Prose

Recent release “My Poetry Soul” from Page Publishing author Sharon McMullen is a compelling and thought-provoking compilation of poetry designed to motivate and encourage readers of all backgrounds as they experience the author's journey of love that has been unwavering and ever-present throughout every step of her life.