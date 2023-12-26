Author Sharon Mcmullen’s New Book, "My Poetry Soul," Explores the Constant and Powerful Love the Author Has Always Felt in Her Life Through Her Gift of Prose
Recent release “My Poetry Soul” from Page Publishing author Sharon McMullen is a compelling and thought-provoking compilation of poetry designed to motivate and encourage readers of all backgrounds as they experience the author's journey of love that has been unwavering and ever-present throughout every step of her life.
Atlanta, GA, December 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sharon McMullen, the daughter of a pastor and missionary who began journaling at a young age and eventually turned towards writing poetry, has completed her new book, “My Poetry Soul”: a gripping and powerful collection of poems designed to uplift readers and help them realize the incredible love and connections within their own lives, guiding them through life’s struggles back towards the light.
“I have an unconditional love which I know was imparted to me from my mother and the demonstrated love she had for me and my siblings,” writes McMullen. “My mother’s journey caused her to observe many indifferences; she never changed, her love was unconditional. This book of poems is my way of sharing, through poetry, the love my mother gave to me. I may have been the different child out of the eleven children; not ever did she once make me feel I didn’t matter.
“In this book, ‘My Poetry Soul’ brings to light that no matter what, where, when, why, or how, I’m included, and I want you to feel the stories of my love’s journey. I believe there is a poem that you will connect to, whether in moments of sadness, health, wealth, achievements, even death, no matter the love language we speak, always matters. I hope that something that ‘My Poetry Soul’ has written touches someone’s life and encourages you.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sharon McMullen’s engaging series is sure to resonate with readers of all backgrounds as it weaves a beautiful portrait of the author’s own experiences and emotions throughout life. Through sharing her gift of prose, McMullen hopes that “My Poetry Soul” will touch the lives of her readers, speaking to them through times of both strife and happiness alike and encouraging them to always move forward.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “My Poetry Soul” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
