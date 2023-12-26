Author James Harris’s New Book, "From the Playing Fields to the Feds," Takes Readers on a Roller-Coaster Ride Through the Unbelievable Story of the Author’s Life
Recent release “From the Playing Fields to the Feds” from Page Publishing author James Harris is a captivating autobiography that shares the captivating story about how the author was able to succeed on and off the football field, to a certain extent.
Henderson, NV, December 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- James Harris, a father of five exceptional athletes with shocking abilities showcased as early as the age of seven, has completed his new book, “From the Playing Fields to the Feds”: an enthralling work that examine how a man could live multiple lives while achieving the impossible.
Due to his outstanding play on the field, author James Harris received an athletic scholarship, graduated from Temple University, and played professionally in the NFL. James, a former high school coach at East St. Louis High, is passionate about helping others in need during tough times. During his tenure in the NFL, James started a nonprofit organization (Families of America) in which he helped build single-family homes for minorities. Having always had faith but fully committing his life to God in his thirties, James is a true servant to the Lord, thankfully with the help of Southern Mission Baptist Church and Rev. Jerome Jackson of East St. Louis.
Harris writes, “I guess because I played in the NFL, I’m not treated as a human being. You are looked at as a tool or machine that is an asset to an organization, and when you’re no longer durable and reliable to the team’s standard, you’re considered a liability and tossed to the side because you are no longer needed. Of course, there are exceptions for some players who are showed loyalty by their organization. That’s why you must invest your money and have a nest egg, but I guess you could say that I had the right intentions but the wrong method. Since I can’t sleep, I’m going to tell you how I went from playing the field to the Feds.”
Published by Page Publishing, James Harris’s memorable tale takes readers along on the author’s remarkable life journey.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase “From the Playing Fields to the Feds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
