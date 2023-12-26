Author Chad Harris’s New Book, "Helter Skelter Decoded," Uncovers the Author’s Shocking Experience of Being Given Drugs as a Veteran
Recent release “Helter Skelter Decoded” from Page Publishing author Chad Harris is a true story about the life of the author, Chad Harris, drug addiction, and how he and other veterans were given drugs that came to the United States from the thirty-second degree of the Free Mason—the CIA.
Hawthorne, NV, December 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Chad Harris, a Marine who served in Vietnam in 1967 and 1968, has completed his new book, “Helter Skelter Decoded”: a fascinating autobiographical true story that chronicles the author’s experience of being given drugs along with other veterans.
Author Chad Harris’s story about drug addiction was published in “Life Magazine” in 1967. Chad received a Purple Heart for injuries sustained in Vietnam. He is a Mason.
Harris writes, “This is about a government agency’s involvement in distributing a drug for experimental purposes on unsuspecting citizens and using veterans as guinea pigs while they’re in the military. In the 1950s, Frank Olson, went to France and sprayed into a crowd of unsuspecting French citizens LSD from an aerosol can and put four hundred in a mental institution, four of which committed suicide. Some years later, Frank Olson was found at the bottom of an eleven-story building in Manhattan. The claim was that he had taken LSD and jumped. His son, in later years, investigated further into his father’s death and found that his father’s death was at the hands of the government.”
Published by Page Publishing, Chad Harris’s revealing work invites readers to question what they think they know about history.
Readers who wish to experience this interesting work can purchase “Helter Skelter Decoded” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
