Intimate Apparel at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- North Coast Repertory Theatre is thrilled to stage Intimate Apparel by Lynn Nottage, directed by Jasmine Bracey.
Set in 1905 New York City, Intimate Apparel tells the story of a lonely but talented black seamstress, Esther, living in a Manhattan boardinghouse. Despite her current circumstances, Esther dreams of a more fulfilling life.
The cast features Madeleine Barker*, Teri Brown*, Jonathan Fisher Jr*, Donald Paul*, Nedra Snipes* and Arizsia Staton bringing together a remarkable ensemble of characters. The design team, featuring Marty Burnett (Set Design), Matthew Novotny (Light Design), Elisa Benzoni+ (Costume Design), Evan Eason (Sound Design), Cindy Rumley (Prop Design), Matt FitzGerald (Projection Design), Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs Design) creates a visually stunning backdrop that captures the essence of the early 20th century New York. Jared Halsell is the Stage Manager.
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.
Intimate Apparel previews begin on Wednesday, January 10. Opening Night is set for Saturday, January 13 at 8 pm. The play runs Wednesday, January 10 to Sunday, February 4, with performances on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm. Added matinee performances at 2pm on Friday, January 12 and Wednesday, January 31. A talkback session with the artistic director and cast is scheduled for January 19.
North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $49, Weeknights - $62, Wed. & Sat. Matinees/Sat. Eve. - $74; Sun. Night - $60. Call 858-481-1055, or visit our website to purchase tickets.
Contact
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
