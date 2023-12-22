Loveforce International Recording Artist Passes Away
Loveforce International just learned about the passing of one of its recording artists, Alto, Tenor, and Soprano Saxophonist, Rocky Peoples.
Santa Clarita, CA, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce international has just learned about the passing of one of its Recording Artists. Rocky Peoples, an Alto, Tenor, and Soprano Saxophonist, best known for his seven-year stint as part of the band that supported Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Billy Preston, died in Las Vegas Nevada. He played sax on several Preston songs including two hits (“Will It Go Round in Circles” and “Nothing From Nothing”). Peoples even wrote a song with Preston entitled “Laughter Forever After.”
Peoples did more than play on records, he toured the world making music. During his lifetime he played with multi-platinum artists, Grammy Award winners, R&B Superstars, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees like the aforementioned Billy Preston, Ray Charles, James Brown, and Stevie Wonder. There were also the assorted weddings, Bar Mitzvahs, and club gigs most musicians do to survive.
In 2020 Peoples signed with Loveforce International Records. We have also signed other Las Vegas residents, musicians, and recording artists Billy Ray Charles Honey Davis, Charles “Stix” Taylor, Ricky “The Voice” Williams and the late Bobby Jonz. The label put out five Peoples’ penned and recorded songs including “Driver’s License,” “We Were Meant To Be Lovers,” “Beyond The Trail of Tears,” “Girl You Have My Heart,” and “Whatcha Gonna Do.” The latter featuring his daughter Monique Peoples-Graham who also had experience as a recording artist in the Motown R&B Girl Group Shades.
“The Music World lost a renowned musician, and our label lost an irreplaceable member,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “He was a valued member of the Loveforce International family and his passing tore through all of our hearts,” he continued.
Born in 1948, Peoples grew up in South Central Los Angeles. Before graduating High School he and four friends including drummer Manny Kellough, formed a band called The Rhythm Rebellion. Later, Kellough became the principal musician in Billy Preston’s backup band. Their friendship was still strong sixty-some-odd years after high school.
“Rocky Peoples was a great writer and performer, but he was also a great person,” said Kellough. “That is a rare combination,” he continued.

