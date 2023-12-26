Alexis Hernández Hidalgo’s New Book, "Guasurú," is a Lovely Account That Captures the Essence of a Dreamer
Recent release “Guasurú” from Page Publishing author Alexis Hernández Hidalgo is a fascinating journey of a man who returned to his true self after overcoming life’s adversities.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, December 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alexis Hernández Hidalgo, a dreamer and former rock band member, has completed his new book, “Guasurú”: a heartfelt tale filled with realizations and wisdom about life. Stories about family, friendship, and finding oneself made Guasurú a relatable book.
Hidalgo shares, “Inspired by a being from some indigenous tribe, in the jungle of some remote place. The innocence that once existed in him reigned there. However, he deviated from his gifts, believing he was following the will of the gods, without realizing that now other forces were taking over him, awakening another being within him. One full of passions, confused feelings and contradictions, which possessed and dominated him to confuse the greatness of his illusion with the temptation and the forces of error, until he fell into his dependence and the duality of the internal conflict, before being able to return to his true being.
“Guasurú is a life lesson.”
Published by Page Publishing, Alexis Hernández Hidalgo’s poignant work will remind readers a little bit of themselves or other people who came into their lives.
This read is a reflection that leaves a great lesson to ponder.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Guasurú” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
