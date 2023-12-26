Author Wendy Jenks’s New Book, "Dinner with Hannibal Lecter and Family: A Novel," is a Gripping Tale of Making Up for Past Mistakes and Addressing Lifelong Regrets
Recent release “Dinner with Hannibal Lecter and Family: A Novel” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Wendy Jenks is a poignant story of a man whose life has spiraled out of his control but wants nothing more than to rebuild his relationship with his daughter and turn his life around, despite his constant self-sabotage.
Santa Fe, NM, December 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Wendy Jenks is a retired RN of twenty-five years, who currently resides in Santa Fe with her husband, Terry, and their two golden retrievers, has completed her new book, “Dinner with Hannibal Lecter and Family: A Novel”: a compelling tale of a lost soul who wants nothing more than to reconnect with his estranged daughter, but struggles as his own life is slowly falling apart by his own hand.
Jenks writes, “Meet the players: Mike, the protagonist, is a friendly and engaging man who desperately wants to have a loving, or at least friendly relationship with his twenty-two-year-old daughter, Zoe. He also wants to get his life back on track, but frequently gets in his own way.
“Scotty and Joe are Mike’s two best friends since grade school: Scotty was a chubby red-haired kid who was picked on by the school bullies, now an easygoing, affable gent who wanted to be a landscaper but ended up building houses.
“Joe was the peacemaker; a couple of quiet words from him sent the bullies away, their fists loosened, their sneers faded, their feet dragging. Of the three boys, Joe is the one who realized his dream: he married his high school sweetheart, Kathy, and created a successful business, a bar which they named Joe’s Place.
“Zoe, Mike’s twenty-two-year-old daughter, had been programmed by her mother to hate her father. In today’s world, she wants nothing to do with him. She’s already a senior teller at a local bank, and if rumors are to be believed, in line for a promotion.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Wendy Jenks’s riveting tale is a character-driven piece that is sure to leave readers spellbound as Mike tries to make amends with those around him, desperate to form a relationship with his daughter after years of regret and hurt. Expertly paced and heartfelt, Jenks weaves an unforgettable tale that is sure to resonate with readers of all backgrounds and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Dinner with Hannibal Lecter and Family: A Novel" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
