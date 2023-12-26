Robert Joseph Phillips’s Newly Released "Push Through the Open Door" is an Open Discussion of the Challenges Facing Modern Youth
“Push Through the Open Door” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Joseph Phillips is a compassionate assessment of the challenges and concerns related to sex education in terms of Christian fundamentals.
Jacksonville, AL, December 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Push Through the Open Door”: a thoughtful resource for consideration of how to approach a key component of raising informed adults. “Push Through the Open Door” is the creation of published author, Robert Joseph Phillips.
Phillips shares, “In a perfect Christian and socialistic world, virginity is relinquished on the wedding night. Practice is not required and serves no purpose except that of (for some) personal pleasure.
“I (not alone) believe that this sex education should begin at home and in some school programs. After all, it is an essential education form.
“It has been determined that the character of protestors is to demand much more then they will settle for. With this theory in mind, parents and teachers, Christian and secular adults, should begin with absolute abstinence, to teaching 100 percent of the pros and cons associated with premarital sex. Pain, disease, mental awareness, social acceptance, pregnancy, and comprehension of what an individual can expect when pushed through the opened door. For this explanation of pushed through the open door, we must recognize that mankind has established the ground rules for those reaching puberty.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Joseph Phillips’s new book will challenge parents, guardians, and educators to be more present in encouraging upcoming generations to make informed and spiritually conscience decisions.
Consumers can purchase “Push Through the Open Door” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Push Through the Open Door,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Phillips shares, “In a perfect Christian and socialistic world, virginity is relinquished on the wedding night. Practice is not required and serves no purpose except that of (for some) personal pleasure.
“I (not alone) believe that this sex education should begin at home and in some school programs. After all, it is an essential education form.
“It has been determined that the character of protestors is to demand much more then they will settle for. With this theory in mind, parents and teachers, Christian and secular adults, should begin with absolute abstinence, to teaching 100 percent of the pros and cons associated with premarital sex. Pain, disease, mental awareness, social acceptance, pregnancy, and comprehension of what an individual can expect when pushed through the opened door. For this explanation of pushed through the open door, we must recognize that mankind has established the ground rules for those reaching puberty.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Joseph Phillips’s new book will challenge parents, guardians, and educators to be more present in encouraging upcoming generations to make informed and spiritually conscience decisions.
Consumers can purchase “Push Through the Open Door” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Push Through the Open Door,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories