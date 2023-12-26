Larissa Self’s Newly Released "Silence Shattered" is a Captivating Fiction That Explores the Dangers of Human Trafficking
“Silence Shattered” from Christian Faith Publishing author Larissa Self is a fascinating tale of suspense that takes readers into the heart of a dangerous ring of wealthy elite who will stop at nothing to protect their secrets.
Paradise, TX, December 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Silence Shattered”: a gripping story of survival and standing up for those in the greatest need of protection. “Silence Shattered” is the creation of published author, Larissa Self, who lived with her mother and father and two siblings in Tripoli, Libya, Lagos, Nigeria, and Aberdeen, Scotland. She returned home to the United States when she turned eighteen, enrolling in college where she received an electronics degree. She homeschooled her three youngest children over the course of thirteen years and tutored math to other homeschooled students for five years. She is the author of An Inheritance of Hope, The Restoration of Hope, and A Beacon of Hope. Larissa currently resides in Texas with her husband, David, four dogs, four cats, and the occasional scorpion that sneaks in.
Self shares, “Billy Watts and his team are determined to put an end to human trafficking. However, the traffickers are equally persistent in their endeavors to preserve their lucrative business of selling human beings. The war between the two sides has been nonstop, and though there have been numerous victories over the years, the team’s fortitude is failing.
“While home for a much-needed break, Billy gets drawn into another case, one that could be his toughest yet. A fourteen-year-old girl has gone missing, and the perpetrators this time are two billionaires, Bode Horowitz and Sebastian Drakos. The silken web of depravity these two men have spun has been impenetrable. Surrounded by influential friends of great wealth, authority, and intelligence, the elite pedophiles have been allowed to travel openly with their victims. The fact that they believe themselves to be untouchable enrages Billy, and he calls his team together once more—this time, stateside.
“A plan devised to chip away at the world of horrors these billionaires have created has Billy and his team going after Horowitz’s right-hand man, Mark Kennedy. A family man himself with two teenage girls, Mark has been indulging in the same perversion as his boss…and all without his wife’s and daughters’ knowledge. What Billy thinks is a race against time for one missing fourteen-year-old girl turns out to be a deadly race to save a pedophile’s family.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larissa Self’s new book the engrossing third installment to the author’s, “Open Your Eyes Series.”
Consumers can purchase “Silence Shattered” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Silence Shattered,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Self shares, “Billy Watts and his team are determined to put an end to human trafficking. However, the traffickers are equally persistent in their endeavors to preserve their lucrative business of selling human beings. The war between the two sides has been nonstop, and though there have been numerous victories over the years, the team’s fortitude is failing.
“While home for a much-needed break, Billy gets drawn into another case, one that could be his toughest yet. A fourteen-year-old girl has gone missing, and the perpetrators this time are two billionaires, Bode Horowitz and Sebastian Drakos. The silken web of depravity these two men have spun has been impenetrable. Surrounded by influential friends of great wealth, authority, and intelligence, the elite pedophiles have been allowed to travel openly with their victims. The fact that they believe themselves to be untouchable enrages Billy, and he calls his team together once more—this time, stateside.
“A plan devised to chip away at the world of horrors these billionaires have created has Billy and his team going after Horowitz’s right-hand man, Mark Kennedy. A family man himself with two teenage girls, Mark has been indulging in the same perversion as his boss…and all without his wife’s and daughters’ knowledge. What Billy thinks is a race against time for one missing fourteen-year-old girl turns out to be a deadly race to save a pedophile’s family.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larissa Self’s new book the engrossing third installment to the author’s, “Open Your Eyes Series.”
Consumers can purchase “Silence Shattered” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Silence Shattered,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories