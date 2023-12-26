Kathleen Roebuck’s Newly Released “If Daddy Only Knew: A true story of abuse, dysfunction, growth and survival” is a Potent Biographical Reflection
“If Daddy Only Knew: A true story of abuse, dysfunction, growth and survival” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathleen Roebuck shares an impactful message of hope and survival as key moments are explored through a compassionate and faith-based lens.
Henderson, NV, December 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “If Daddy Only Knew: A true story of abuse, dysfunction, growth and survival”: an emotionally charged account of growing up in an abusive environment. “If Daddy Only Knew: A true story of abuse, dysfunction, growth and survival” is the creation of published author, Kathleen Roebuck, who was born in Middletown, New York, and moved to Pennsylvania at age one. She enjoys writing books and poetry and sometimes dabbles in oil painting. Kathleen has two grown children and six grandchildren. She now lives in beautiful Henderson, Nevada, with her husband, mother-in-law, and two chauweenies Henry and Kevin.
Roebuck shares, “I remember sitting there in silence as Daddy picked up his breakfast plate and threw it across the kitchen floor, unhappy with the way Mommy had made his eggs. This was just one instance among many when his unpredictable moods and behavior would leave me feeling shaken and confused. My story is about living and growing up in a dysfunctional home and the toll it takes on a young girl’s heart and mind. Join me on this journey through all the ups and downs, through the abuse and dysfunction, and witness the wonderful ways in which God worked miracles in my life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathleen Roebuck’s new book will resonate with many as the author presents a deeply personal experience in hope of encouraging others in their healing journey.
Consumers can purchase “If Daddy Only Knew: A true story of abuse, dysfunction, growth and survival” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “If Daddy Only Knew: A true story of abuse, dysfunction, growth and survival,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
