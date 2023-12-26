Dr. Mike Friesz’s Newly Released "What Would Jesus Say?" is a Potent Message of the Challenges Facing Modern America
“What Would Jesus Say?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Mike Friesz is a clarion call for acknowledgment of the cultural shifts away from once fiercely held beliefs and how that has shaped the landscape of the modern world.
Perryville, MO, December 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “What Would Jesus Say?”: a thought-provoking discussion that will resonate with many. “What Would Jesus Say?” is the creation of published author, Dr. Mike Friesz, who completed his bachelor’s, master’s, and Doctor of Ministry degrees and presently serves in gratitude to God as a pastor.
Dr. Friesz shares, “America was built on a Christian foundation. While always allowing for a diversity of thoughts and a variance of religious expression, the values of the nation were consistent. Listening to the voice of God, as spoken through Scripture, was critical to the early leaders.
“We have fallen far from those early foundations. We have abandoned the values that shaped us. How would the Savior, who formed the church and ordained the nation, speak to us today, in our post-Christian age?
“We are familiar with the phrase, 'What would Jesus do?' This book explores another significant question: 'What would Jesus say?' If He came to us today, what would His message be?
“You will be surprised at the wide variety of messages we might expect to hear from Jesus today. We will hear His words to the churches in Revelation and in other passages of Scripture.
“Be prepared to be challenged, encouraged, and reassured by Jesus’s words.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Mike Friesz’s new book offers an insightful and articulate message to modern Christians attempting to navigate the complex and ever-changing sociopolitical landscape.
Consumers can purchase “What Would Jesus Say?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What Would Jesus Say?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
