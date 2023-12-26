Lula Mae’s Newly Released "The Lengths I’ve Gone" is an Empowering Testimony That Shares a Woman’s Journey to Healing
“The Lengths I’ve Gone” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lula Mae is a concise but impactful memoir that takes readers through a challenging marriage that would turn a woman’s life onto an unexpected track.
New York, NY, December 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Lengths I’ve Gone”: a potent account of overcoming abuse and finding peace. “The Lengths I’ve Gone” is the creation of published author, Lula Mae, an awesome granny to four beautiful grandchildren, happily married to her missing puzzle piece that she found later in life, and a mom of four children. Lula’s hobby besides writing is gaming.
Lula Mae shares, “Feeling hopeless, owned, and beaten in every way, Trish has a realization and decides to drop the weight of her abuser for her children’s sake and her own.
“The people who walk in darkness will see a great light; those who live in a dark land, the light will shine on them. (Isaiah 9:2 KJV)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lula Mae’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers reflect on the key moments detailed within.
Consumers can purchase “The Lengths I’ve Gone” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Lengths I’ve Gone,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
