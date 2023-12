Blyden and Catherine Wesley’s Newly Released "A Knock at the Door: Jesus Still Makes House Calls" is a Thought-Provoking Family Discussion of Key Lessons

Castalia, NC, December 27, 2023 --( PR.com )-- “A Knock at the Door: Jesus Still Makes House Calls”: a personal selection of impactful conversations that carry a helpful lesson. “A Knock at the Door: Jesus Still Makes House Calls” is the creation of published authors, Blyden and Catherine Wesley.Blyden and Catherine Wesley shares, “God, the all-powerful Creator of heaven and earth, wonderful Healer, fantastic Parent.“God had a Son who adores him.“His Son made us.“We…“Lie, steal, kill, and burn cities. Some even flaunt $24,000 refrigerators with gourmet ice cream while others are starving.“Did Jesus make a mistake, or did he and Satan have a secret meeting?Open this book, and you decide…”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Blyden and Catherine Wesley’s new book is a fun resource for personal reflection or group discussion.Consumers can purchase “A Knock at the Door: Jesus Still Makes House Calls” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “A Knock at the Door: Jesus Still Makes House Calls,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.