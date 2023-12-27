Jimmy Bright’s Newly Released "Able Abel" is a Creative Tale That Encourages Readers to be Aware of the Dangers of Worldly Distractions from God
“Able Abel” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jimmy Bright is an important reminder of the challenges facing upcoming generations and the realities of technology addiction.
Big Pool, MD, December 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Able Abel”: a unique and impactful juvenile fiction. “Able Abel” is the creation of published author, Jimmy Bright, a dedicated husband and graduate of Athens State University with a BS degree in accounting and computer science.
Bright shares, “This story is about a brother, sister, and guardian angel Gabriel. In today’s fast-paced environment, it is easy to understand how a person could be overwhelmed by all the technology choices marketed toward children, teenagers, and adults. The story shows that without careful deliberation regarding our choices and the amount of time spent in the 'Imaginary World,' we face a risk of becoming disconnected from the experiences available in our real physical world. Though deceptively presented as harmless, simple entertainment often results in a complex trap of time-consuming obsessive behavior. In our world today, something as innocent as misplacing one’s phone has been shown to cause severe anxiety. This behavior develops over time and is so gradual that the person isn’t usually aware that an addiction exists.
“When Abel’s sister develops a technological addiction, it’s Abel to the rescue. Mable doesn’t realize the technology she is using contains an intentionally uncorrected known latent defect. She needs a force greater than herself to free her from the hypnotic trance induced by her technology addiction. Abel is always willing to be of service and a force for good. Together, they use Mable’s experience to free a trapped sable and, at the same time, discover the inner peace of God, resulting in a long, healthy life with the Father. Through the lighthearted adventures of Abel and Mable, this book offers the peace of God as a solution to the release from technological slavery and all other forms of physical and mental addictive choices by recognizing and choosing spiritual help and healing from our Master, Jesus. Jesus is our invisible cable uplink to answer all of our questions. As with our previous book, Jake and the Snake, there is symbology and hidden clues within each of the adventure scenes. So enjoy!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jimmy Bright’s new book will entertain while imparting an important lesson of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Able Abel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Able Abel,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
