Chester R. Owenby’s Newly Released "The Master Unicorn" is an Engaging Biblical Study of an Often-Questioned Subject
“The Master Unicorn” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chester R. Owenby is a fascinating exploration of a creature often misunderstood that will bring readers a food for thought experience regarding what we envision the unicorn to be.
Union, SC, December 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Master Unicorn”: an articulate and engaging biblical commentary. “The Master Unicorn” is the creation of published author, Chester R. Owenby, a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who a native of Asheville, North Carolina. He received his associate in sacred literature and his Bachelor of Theology degree from Covington Theological Seminary in Rossville, Georgia. He has pastored seven churches in his forty-seven years in the ministry. He has enjoyed making sixteen visits to Holy Land, including visits to Egypt, Jordan, Greece, Italy, and Switzerland. Owenby is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps having proudly served for six years.
Owenby shares, “Today, there are many attacks against the Word of God, but I believe in the authority given to us. The Bible is not referring to the mythological unicorn, the horse-with-a-horn creature of fairy tales and fantasy literature. In my study of the unicorn, I am led to believe that it was a wild ox. I believe it was a real creature of great strength.
“In Numbers 23:22 and 24:8, God compares His own strength to that of a wild ox. Deuteronomy 33:17 is a part of Moses, blessing on Joseph. He compares Joseph’s majesty and strength to a firstborn bull. Moses prays for Joseph’s military force, picturing it like a unicorn (wild ox) goring the nations.
“In Psalm 22:21, David asks God to save him from the powers of his wicked enemies, described as 'the horns of the unicorns.' In Psalm 29:6, the power of God’s voice shakes the earth, causes the great cedars of Lebanon to break and 'skip like a calf; Lebanon and Sirion like a young unicorn.' In Psalm 92:10, the writer confidently describes his military victory as 'the horn of an unicorn.'
“In Isaiah 34:7, as God is about to unleash his wrath upon Edom, the prophet Isaiah draws a picture of a great sacrificial slaughter, classifying the wild ox (unicorn) with the ceremonially clean animals that will fall to the sword.
“In Job 39:9–12, Job compares the unicorn or wild ox—a standard symbol of strength in the Old Testament—with domesticated oxen. I believe the unicorn is now extinct throughout the world.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chester R. Owenby’s new book will challenge students of the bible to a fresh perspective of key points of God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “The Master Unicorn” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Master Unicorn,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
