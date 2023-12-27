Stan W. Hatfield’s New Book, "Term Limits 4 Liberty," is a Captivating Patriotic Science Fiction Novel About People from Another Planet Who Rid the U.S. from Corruption
Sun City West, AZ, December 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Stan W. Hatfield, MBA, who is related to the Hatfield Clan that had the famous feud with the McCoys, has completed his most recent book, “Term Limits 4 Liberty”: a thrilling science fiction novel that introduces Titus and Xavia, who resign from their positions at NASA to help the Xeon people rid the United States from corruption before announcing them to the world.
In the process, Titus and Xavia become good friends with Xeon citizens. The concerns about Xeon citizens migrating to the United States stem from the widespread corruption in the government. The Xeon government go through a comparable situation, ending in a civil war, where many people die. Term limits are discovered to be the key ingredient to a stable government that works for the people and by the people. “Lifetime politicians cultivate corruption.”
Author Stan W. Hatfield, MBA, lives in Arizona with his wife, Judith Ann, and between them, they have two daughters and two sons plus their two “fur babies,” Lucy and Ricky.
Stan began his writing career at Rockwell International by engineering manufacturing processes and writing appropriation requests to justify capital equipment, opening the door to technical writing. Stan and his team implemented the first robot application at Rockwell Graphic Systems Division. In June 1982, he authored an article describing the first robot application in “Robotics Today” magazine.
Stan is a trained horseman and showed his five-gaited American Saddlebred all over the countryside, winning equestrian classes. He received his private pilot’s license, earned an MBA at Cardinal Stritch University, and was an adjunct professor for several years.
Stan writes, “Planet Xeon is located in the distant corner of the Alpha Centauri Star System, nearly six light-years away, and it’s comparable to planet Earth. Technology on Xeon is far beyond Earth’s abilities, creating futuristic advancements, either unknown or out of reach from our reality. Xeon geoscientists have determined the planet core is unstable and may be uninhabitable in three hundred years unless it self-stabilizes, a rational probability. Superiors started a search for an inhabitable planet in order to save their people, and they’ve selected planet Earth, specifically the United States of America.”
Published by Fulton Books, Stan W. Hatfield, MBA’s book features adventure, space flight, romance, friendship, family, and chocolate cake.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase “Term Limits 4 Liberty” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
