Rachel Gladu’s New Book, "Secret of Silphium," Tells the Thrilling Story of a Nymph Whose Sworn Duty is to Protect a Rare Plant with a Powerful Secret
Cantonment, FL, December 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Rachel Gladu has completed her most recent book, “Secret of Silphium”: a captivating story of a nymph who finds herself fascinated by a young farm boy and breaks all the rules to get close to him, even ignoring her duty of protecting a unique plant.
“Silphium, like all nymphs, has a job, a purpose,” writes Gladu. “She is supposed to protect her plant and stay hidden. Silphium is such a rare plant that she must always be collecting her seeds and planting new fields. Hiding from people as she cares for her plants leads to a lonely existence. When Silphium comes across a curious farm boy she begins to ignore all the nymph rules. It could be dangerous for her, and all nymphs, if her secret is discovered. Silphium soon learns that she is keeping more secrets than she knows, and they are all held in a tiny seed.”
In “Secret of Silphium,” fiction mixes with the history of this legendary plant. Silphium has left a lasting impact on humanity and yet most have forgotten what this plant has given us to this day.
Published by Fulton Books, Rachel Gladu’s book is a brilliantly paced tale that will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they follow along on Silphium’s journey to explore the human world around her and learn the truth behind her plant and seed. Full of twists and surprising turns, Gladu weaves a mystical, character-driven story that will have readers spellbound, leaving them desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Secret of Silphium" at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
