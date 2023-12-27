Anne Shirley’s New Book, "Detective Blackie’s Dog Day Blues," Follows a Canine Sleuth Who Must Take Down the Dangerous Perpetrator Behind Her Friend's Disappearance
New York, NY, December 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Anne Shirley, an animal lover who lives with her black lab-spaniel dog and a parrot, has completed her most recent book, “Detective Blackie’s Dog Day Blues”: a thrilling mystery that follows a canine detective as she investigates the disappearance of one of her dear friends.
“Blackie is a friendly, adventurous lab-spaniel retriever, an emotional support dog to her friend Lou and a detective in Lou and Dirk’s BLD Holistic Detective Agency,” writes Shirley. “Blackie is a tough cookie, fiercely loyal to her friends, like Lionel the railroad engineer, who goes missing, and whose blood is found on the railroad track.
“There is murder and suspense afoot. They find a corpse in the woods, a hidden drug lab far from the city. There is a railroad hijacking and several kidnappings. Why is their client at the railroad acting so nonchalant about Lionel being missing?
“Detective work is never finished, but Blackie, Lou and Cheech will not give up. When other obligations intrude on Lou, Blackie and Cheech must go on the search for Lionel alone, with the help of the powers of JEDI Cosmos. Thanks for the help of Cheech’s ability to talk and size up dire situations and work with his friend Blackie dog.”
Published by Fulton Books, Anne Shirley’s book is a captivating narrative that is sure to leave readers of all ages spellbound. As Blackie and her team close in on the true killer, shocking truths are revealed that will alter the entire investigation, leaving readers on the edge of their seats until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Detective Blackie’s Dog Day Blues” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
