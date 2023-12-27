Anne Shirley’s New Book, "Detective Blackie in Honduras," is a Captivating Mystery Centered Around a Dog Detective and Her Friends as They Set Off to Solve a Crime
New York, NY, December 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Anne Shirley, an imaginative storyteller and dog mom, has completed her most recent book, “Detective Blackie in Honduras”: a thrilling adventure that follows a black Labrador and her friends as they attempt to stop animal trafficking.
“Blackie, the detective dog, and her fellow detective Honduran parrot, Cheech Le Beak, have work to do for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (the FWS),” writes Shirley. “They and their human partners, Lou and Dirk, would like to stop wildlife trafficking from Honduras. Their friend, Ed, working for the FWS, has been kidnapped while he was working to save Honduran wildlife.
“Ed is gone, and no one knows if he is dead or alive. Ed’s dog has been taken to a dogfight arena in Ocean City. He has to be rescued, or he might die. After a rescue and a lead to a dog show and a mean dog owner, Lou and Dirk and Blackie and Cheech take off to Honduras to follow the trail of Ed. It’s difficult to work in the midst of enemies, but they might find allies while being pursued by killers in this beautiful country.
“Then Blackie, Cheech, and two Malinois show dogs take a long cross-country walk and find a friend.”
Published by Fulton Books, Anne Shirley’s book is a riveting journey that is sure to delight readers as Blackie and her friends put their heads together to take down those responsible for the heinous animal trafficking scheme. Expertly paced and full of surprising twists, “Detective Blackie in Honduras” will deliver a stellar mystery that will leave readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Detective Blackie in Honduras” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Blackie, the detective dog, and her fellow detective Honduran parrot, Cheech Le Beak, have work to do for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (the FWS),” writes Shirley. “They and their human partners, Lou and Dirk, would like to stop wildlife trafficking from Honduras. Their friend, Ed, working for the FWS, has been kidnapped while he was working to save Honduran wildlife.
“Ed is gone, and no one knows if he is dead or alive. Ed’s dog has been taken to a dogfight arena in Ocean City. He has to be rescued, or he might die. After a rescue and a lead to a dog show and a mean dog owner, Lou and Dirk and Blackie and Cheech take off to Honduras to follow the trail of Ed. It’s difficult to work in the midst of enemies, but they might find allies while being pursued by killers in this beautiful country.
“Then Blackie, Cheech, and two Malinois show dogs take a long cross-country walk and find a friend.”
Published by Fulton Books, Anne Shirley’s book is a riveting journey that is sure to delight readers as Blackie and her friends put their heads together to take down those responsible for the heinous animal trafficking scheme. Expertly paced and full of surprising twists, “Detective Blackie in Honduras” will deliver a stellar mystery that will leave readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Detective Blackie in Honduras” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories