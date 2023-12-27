Axel Sundling’s New Book, "Hog Board," is a Moving and Empirical Experiencing Stratagem of an Iniquitous Dogma Which Often Plagues the United States Marine Corps
Sheridan, IN, December 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Axel Sundling, a veteran of the Marine Corps who left with an Other Than Honorable (OTH) discharge, has completed his most recent book, “Hog Board”: a gripping and potent exploration of the mental toll active service took on the author.
Sundling writes, “There are many times in our lives when we wait for answers—for how to escape from evil to be given us. Eventually we discover that between the evil and the answers, lie us—the reason for the existence of both. While we wait, we are instinctively living; and in those moments, we are surrounded by hope. But evil, too, relies on hope. It hopes for us to fail, hate, or run away. The dichotomy would be easily recognizable if evil played fair, but it does not! Fortunately, for all, there is a power greater than evil which reveal itself, in time. The answer for us is simply to tell others that that power does exist.”
Published by Fulton Books, Axel Sundling’s book is an autobiographical tale of his tumultuous time in the U.S. Marine Corps. From the very beginning, Sundling was exposed to the abuse, corruption, and danger that can seep through the cracks of the military. His one constant through everything was his love for his girlfriend, Katherine, and it was that very love that drove him to exit the Marine Corps after two years of service.
Though brief, Sundling’s time in the military left him grappling with long-term effects. Addiction and alcoholism ran rampant in the Marine Corps, and Axel Sundling was not immune. Because he left with an Other Than Honorable discharge, he has been unable to receive any aid from the military in his journey to sobriety. Sundling hopes his story can inspire other OTH discharges, or anyone struggling with addiction, to seek out help.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Hog Board” at bookstores online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
