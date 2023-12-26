Author Roy Campbell’s New Book, "This Thing Called Marriage," Explores the Common Pitfalls Couples Encounter and How to Avoid or Repair Them Before It’s Too Late

Recent release “This Thing Called Marriage” from Newman Springs Publishing author Roy Campbell is a valuable tool for couples experiencing a rough patch in their relationship, and believe their issues are irreparable. Through the author's advice, couples will discover the behaviors that cause these problems to develop and how to rectify the situation to achieve a lasting and successful union.