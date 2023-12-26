Author Arthur Cola’s New Book, "Vivi's War," is a Compelling Novel of a Young Italian Boy’s Bravery to Change the Course of WWII in Italy During the Summer of 1943

Recent release “Vivi's War” from Newman Springs Publishing author Arthur Cola centers around Vivi Colaianni, a young Italian teen who sets off to warn the Allied troops of a Nazi ambush to keep them from getting to Rome. Through this act, Vivi and his best friend unknowingly get caught up in a greater plot to remove Mussolini from power and help Italy work with the Allied Forces.