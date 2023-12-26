Author Arthur Cola’s New Book, "Vivi's War," is a Compelling Novel of a Young Italian Boy’s Bravery to Change the Course of WWII in Italy During the Summer of 1943
Recent release “Vivi's War” from Newman Springs Publishing author Arthur Cola centers around Vivi Colaianni, a young Italian teen who sets off to warn the Allied troops of a Nazi ambush to keep them from getting to Rome. Through this act, Vivi and his best friend unknowingly get caught up in a greater plot to remove Mussolini from power and help Italy work with the Allied Forces.
New York, NY, December 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Arthur Cola, an educator for thirty-five years, has completed his new book, “Vivi's War”: a fascinating historical fiction that follows a young Italian boy who, along with his best friend, gets swept up into a mission to remove Mussolini from power and help Italy oppose to oppressive hand of the Axis powers nearing the end of World War II.
Born in the Little Italy neighborhood of Chicago, author Arthur Cola eventually moved to Oak Park, Illinois with his family where he attended Oak Park and River Forest High School. While attending Loyola University, Chicago, he met his future wife, Donna Shields, and together they have five adult children and seven grandchildren. He, his wife, and his family now live in Wisconsin.
During his career as an educator, Cola has served as a teacher of history and as a school principal. He received his master’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and post-graduate work at the University of Saint Mary of the Lake, Archdiocese of Chicago, and Archdiocese of Milwaukee. The author’s research for his novels has brought him to Italy, Ireland, England, and Wales, and throughout the United States, and he conducts tours based on his novels to Ireland and Italy.
Cola writes, “In the small village of San Pietro Avellana in the Apennine Mountains in Abruzzo, a young boy of fourteen, Vivi Colaianni, roams its mountainous area spying on the Nazi movements near the final years of World War II. With his friend Amedeo Frattini, he sets out to warn the Allied troops coming up the Italian peninsula of the German general’s plan to stop the Allies from getting to Rome through the mountains. Meanwhile, in Rome, the king of Italy, Victor Emmanuel III, is trying to find a constitutional way to get rid of the Fascist leader and Prime Minister, Mussolini, without caving in to the Communists at the same time.
“The Kingdom of Italy is on the verge of collapse and along with it the monarchy, and the Germans know it. They seek to hold onto Italy at all costs. The Crown Prince Umberto and his wife, the Crown Princess Marie-José, work with loyal Italian leaders to get rid of Mussolini and form a government in alliance with the Allies now coming up from Sicily. They seek peace with the Allies and set out to communicate with the commanders of the Allied troops. The royal mission and that of two teenagers, Vivi and Amedeo, are destined to intersect in the summer of 1943 and change the course of the war for the Kingdom of Italy.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Arthur Cola’s engaging tale will take readers on an unforgettable ride as they follow Vivi and Amedeo’s contributions to reshaping the war and bringing an end to the dictatorship that has led Italy to the brink of ruin. Expertly paced and heartfelt, Cola weaves a unique, character-driven story that is sure to keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Vivi's War” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
