Author Ariel Hernandez’s New Book, "Black Rainbow," is an Exhilarating Story of an FBI Investigation Into the Horrific Murders of Women Throughout Kensington, Brooklyn

Recent release “Black Rainbow” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ariel Hernandez is a heart-pounding novel that centers around Special FBI Agent Thomas F. Mendel as he is called in to solve serial murders of women in Brooklyn. As Mendel’s investigation grows, a shocking discovery completely changes the case, jeopardizing the FBI’s chances of finding the real killer.