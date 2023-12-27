Author Ariel Hernandez’s New Book, "Black Rainbow," is an Exhilarating Story of an FBI Investigation Into the Horrific Murders of Women Throughout Kensington, Brooklyn
Recent release “Black Rainbow” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ariel Hernandez is a heart-pounding novel that centers around Special FBI Agent Thomas F. Mendel as he is called in to solve serial murders of women in Brooklyn. As Mendel’s investigation grows, a shocking discovery completely changes the case, jeopardizing the FBI’s chances of finding the real killer.
New York, NY, December 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ariel Hernandez, who grew up in New York City and studied at Lehman College in the Bronx, has completed his new book, “Black Rainbow”: a gripping thriller that follows Special FBI Agent Thomas F. Mendel as he investigates the brutal serial murders of women throughout Kensington, Brooklyn, only to discover a shocking twist that threatens his ability to solve the case and bring the killer to justice.
Hernandez writes, “Women are being horrifically killed in the county of Kensington, Brooklyn. The police department is baffled, and they have no other choice but to put in charge of the case the FBI’s best serial-killer officer, Special Agent Thomas F. Mendel. A unique team is quickly put together to apprehend this monster known only as Rainbow. However, the case takes an unexpected turn that will challenge even the best that the FBI has to offer.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ariel Hernandez’s enthralling tale will have readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page as Agent Mendel inches closer and closer to the truth of Rainbow’s real identity. Thought-provoking and expertly paced, “Black Rainbow” is a spellbinding mystery that will shock and delight readers, remaining with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Black Rainbow” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
