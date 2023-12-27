Author Tex Greene’s New Book, “Overcoming Adversity: The 2010 NBA All-Stars,” is an Inspirational Compilation of Biographies of Notable NBA Players
Recent release “Overcoming Adversity: The 2010 NBA All-Stars” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tex Greene chronicles the careers of elite basketball players and how their relentless work ethic made them succeed in their sport.
New York, NY, December 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tex Greene, who has known since 3rd grade that he wanted to write a book, has completed his new book, “Overcoming Adversity: The 2010 NBA All-Stars”: an engaging read that shares interesting facts and moving stories of star NBA players and their career journeys.
As his love of basketball and knowledge of the game grew, author Tex Greene started looking deeper at the statistics and analytics that help tell the story of the game and the stories of the players. Intrigued by their backgrounds, Tex wanted to write a biography of an NBA player, which eventually blossomed into this book.
In his free time, Tex enjoys playing the most competitive basketball he can find, researching stats and analytics, reading, playing a variety of instruments, and helping to guide his little brother through life.
Tex writes, “If you are a basketball fan or face adversity in your life (or both!), this book is for you. On the outside, NBA stars seem to have it all. They have the luxury of playing a game they love for a living and making millions while doing so. The reality is more complex. These stars defied the odds—not just because they made it to the NBA—they overcame harrowing experiences during their childhood and teen years.”
He continues, “There is something in this book for everyone, whether you are a sports novice or an aficionado. I promise you will learn something new about each of the twenty-four players in this book. Let their stories inspire those of you struggling to overcome adversity. Struggles and obstacles are a part of life; there may be times when you fail, but remember, never give up.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tex Greene’s fascinating work is ideal for sports-obsessed readers who enjoy facts and figures as well as the human stories behind the impressive statistics.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Overcoming Adversity: The 2010 NBA All-Stars” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
