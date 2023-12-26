Author Erika Washington’s New Book, "Rx for Waiting: Side Effects May Vary Lot No. 143," is a Gripping Personal Examination of Love and Healing

Recent release “Rx for Waiting: Side Effects May Vary Lot No. 143” from Covenant Books author Erika Washington came out of the author’s word study on ‘love’ after she struggled with an earth-shattering year. Her words remind readers that when waiting seems unbearable, focus on love instead.