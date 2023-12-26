Author Erika Washington’s New Book, "Rx for Waiting: Side Effects May Vary Lot No. 143," is a Gripping Personal Examination of Love and Healing
Recent release “Rx for Waiting: Side Effects May Vary Lot No. 143” from Covenant Books author Erika Washington came out of the author’s word study on ‘love’ after she struggled with an earth-shattering year. Her words remind readers that when waiting seems unbearable, focus on love instead.
New York, NY, December 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Erika Washington, better known as Miss Erika, a Christian, daughter, sister, friend, and cat mom, has completed her new book, “Rx for Waiting: Side Effects May Vary Lot No. 143”: a refreshing look at love and healing after everything goes wrong in life. Her love of libraries, the escape from reality found in books, and the opportunity to learn more led her to write, which she soon discovered was a form of therapy for her. She never imagined her own life experience would lead her to publishing her first book.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Washington’s new book recalls the worst time in her life, after her divorce, where she was struggling to find hope, and waiting for a new love seemed impossible. Being told to wait for God to reveal his plan for her life, she grew weary and struggled to figure out what to do during that time.
“I was tired of being told to wait, but no one was able to tell me what to do while I waited. So I revisited a love study that I had completed before my divorce. I found that it provided some answers on real love, waiting and what to do while you’re waiting,” she writes. “Some of the answers were difficult, and action was required on my part. It has been an emotional roller coaster, but the hope that it has brought into my life made the risk of change worthwhile. If you are waiting, preparing for marriage, in relationship turmoil, or starting over, you are not alone! I hope you can find some encouragement in ‘Rx for Waiting.’”
Washington’s writing will leave readers energized and ready to take on their struggles with renewed faith and trust.
Readers can purchase “Rx for Waiting: Side Effects May Vary Lot No. 143” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
