Author N. Beetham Stark’s New Book, “Stumbling Through Life with A Kinky Tail,” is a Charming Story for Young People and All Cat Lovers
Recent release “Stumbling Through Life with A Kinky Tail” from Page Publishing author N. Beetham Stark is a true story for young people about two cats who are overloaded with personality and who can teach everyone to love and respect all animals.
Philomath, OR, December 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- N. Beetham Stark, who has loved cats all her life, has completed her new book, “Stumbling Through Life with A Kinky Tail”: a unique work that encourages kindness and respect toward animals.
Jinder and Tander, were two of the author’s most loved cats of all. She wrote this book so that young people can learn how similar cats are in their emotions to people and so that they could learn to treat all animals with kindness and love.
N. Beetham Stark writes, “When treated properly with love and kindness, animals can provide deep enrichment to our lives. Consider them as being able to experience most of the joy and pain that we experience. Respect all living things within reason. If you mistreat any animals, then you deserve to come back in another time and life as an animal who is badly treated.”
Published by Page Publishing, N. Beetham Stark’s original work brings awareness about animal abuse.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase “Stumbling Through Life with A Kinky Tail” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
