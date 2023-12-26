Author Darrell Lopes’s New Book, "A Real Witness to Planet Nibiru Crossing and Real Parallel Time Slip," Explores the Author’s Unwavering Faith Despite Odd Occurrences
Recent release “A Real Witness to Planet Nibiru Crossing and Real Parallel Time Slip: Trusting Yeshua” from Page Publishing author Darrell Lopes is an enlightening collection of true events that document strange experiences and happenings that the author has been seen throughout his life and career, and how he never lost his faith in God and in spite of all that he has witnessed.
Valley Springs, CA, December 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Darrell Lopes, who retired from truck driving after thirty-nine and a half years of service, has completed his new book, “A Real Witness to Planet Nibiru Crossing and Real Parallel Time Slip: Trusting Yeshua”: a fascinating collection of encounters that the author has had throughout his life with unexplainable phenomenon, and how each of them never shook his faith or trust in the Lord.
“This book is an absolute true account of all my encounters,” writes Lopes. “I am a sixty-six-year-old born-again Christian. I met my still-today wife in church thirty-five years ago. I do not make up stories or make up lies. I come forward now to share with the world. These are true accounts of UFOs up close, of Planet X, or Nibiru, crossing up close, an actual account of a time slip to our parallel universe. I share about uncovering a 2,100-year-old mound builder’s site on President Obama’s Peace Award Day, the same day as the Norway spiral. It is also about a very ancient site perfectly put in place with boulders to mark the year’s solstice and also my three Bigfoot encounters and a short tribute to my brothers and sisters in the trucking industry. So I thought I should share these encounters for those who are not saved or just those who doesn’t believe in God and his Word. They believe that aliens created us. Also, I add a little about my love for the Native Americans as being their spirit brothers. So if you want your socks blown off, get the book. I can pass any lie detector. I’m not a professional writer. I just felt you needed to know these things. Thank you. God is good.”
Published by Page Publishing, Darrell Lopes’s engaging tale will leave readers in suspense as they follow along on the author’s adventures discovering the incredible things he has witnessed over the course of his life. Thought-provoking and spellbinding, Lopes shares his true story in the hope of helping readers always keep their faith in God, no matter what happens in their lifetime.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Real Witness to Planet Nibiru Crossing and Real Parallel Time Slip: Trusting Yeshua” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
