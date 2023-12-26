Author Darrell Lopes’s New Book, "A Real Witness to Planet Nibiru Crossing and Real Parallel Time Slip," Explores the Author’s Unwavering Faith Despite Odd Occurrences

Recent release “A Real Witness to Planet Nibiru Crossing and Real Parallel Time Slip: Trusting Yeshua” from Page Publishing author Darrell Lopes is an enlightening collection of true events that document strange experiences and happenings that the author has been seen throughout his life and career, and how he never lost his faith in God and in spite of all that he has witnessed.