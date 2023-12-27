Author Christina Bair’s New Book, "Yoga Who Yoga You," is an Enlightening Look at How Yoga is the Perfect Tool for Children and Adults to Move, Relax and Stay Mindful

Recent release “Yoga Who Yoga You” from Page Publishing author Christina Bair is a heartfelt tale exploring all the special ways that yoga can help keep children and adults moving and relaxed so they can remain focused and present throughout the day. Drawing on her years of experiences practicing and teaching yoga, Christina uses her story to show how yoga can be for everybody.