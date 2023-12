Playwrights’ Round Table Presents Their Annual Launch Showcase

Orlando, FL, December 22, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Playwrights’ Round Table will present their annual launch showcase at the Orlando Shakespeare Center.Shows will be held in the Santos-Dantin Studio Theater (812 E. Rollins Street) on these dates:Friday, January 5 at 8 pmSaturday, January 6 at 8 pmSunday, January 7 at 3 pmFriday, January 12 at 8 pmSaturday, January 13 at 8 pmSunday, January 14 at 3 pmBelow are the shows included in this showcase:Collectibullies by Ken PreussDirected by Chuck DentSusan White - AvaSusan Woodbury - PennyKenny Robinson - MaxIn the high-stakes world of rare collectibles, anything goes.Direct Deposit by John BavosoDirected by Joshua ThomasChuck Roberson - RayLavalle Moore - AidenTwo men discover they have a few things in common.Lenoraby Jonathan CookDirected by Jac LeDouxMarcie Schwalm - VanessaJackie Giralt - HadleyA woman recounts a terrifying series of strange events.Line, Please by Ellen AbramsDirected by Gordon BrownJackie Levine - ArabellaAnthony Marando - AlfordA British power couple of the English stage run into some glaring problems in their relationship.Organic by Jenna JaneDirected by Cheryl CoxAnne Paine West - DonnaJesse Ehrenberg - Dr. FloresIn the future, how much humanity must you have to still be considered human?Rainbow Bridge by Anthony PelhamDirected by Bradley ThorntonOlivia Kennedy - CarolAnthony Marando - ShawnRoy Hamlin - Ranger BobTurns out the Rainbow Bridge for pets is all too real.Replay by Tom MoranDirected by David StraussRob Del Medico - Pac-ManSusan Woodbury - BlinkyBlinky 2/Passerby - Roswell StruassA down-on-his-luck icon discovers there's still a price on his head.Playwrights’ Round Table is Orlando’s oldest theater producing a full season of original plays. From page to stage, they support the development and artistic growth of area playwrights and introduce local audiences to new voices of the American stage.Get your tickets by visiting ThePRT.com.