Playwrights’ Round Table Presents Their Annual Launch Showcase
Orlando, FL, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Playwrights’ Round Table will present their annual launch showcase at the Orlando Shakespeare Center.
Shows will be held in the Santos-Dantin Studio Theater (812 E. Rollins Street) on these dates:
Friday, January 5 at 8 pm
Saturday, January 6 at 8 pm
Sunday, January 7 at 3 pm
Friday, January 12 at 8 pm
Saturday, January 13 at 8 pm
Sunday, January 14 at 3 pm
Below are the shows included in this showcase:
Collectibullies by Ken Preuss
Directed by Chuck Dent
Susan White - Ava
Susan Woodbury - Penny
Kenny Robinson - Max
In the high-stakes world of rare collectibles, anything goes.
Direct Deposit by John Bavoso
Directed by Joshua Thomas
Chuck Roberson - Ray
Lavalle Moore - Aiden
Two men discover they have a few things in common.
Lenoraby Jonathan Cook
Directed by Jac LeDoux
Marcie Schwalm - Vanessa
Jackie Giralt - Hadley
A woman recounts a terrifying series of strange events.
Line, Please by Ellen Abrams
Directed by Gordon Brown
Jackie Levine - Arabella
Anthony Marando - Alford
A British power couple of the English stage run into some glaring problems in their relationship.
Organic by Jenna Jane
Directed by Cheryl Cox
Anne Paine West - Donna
Jesse Ehrenberg - Dr. Flores
In the future, how much humanity must you have to still be considered human?
Rainbow Bridge by Anthony Pelham
Directed by Bradley Thornton
Olivia Kennedy - Carol
Anthony Marando - Shawn
Roy Hamlin - Ranger Bob
Turns out the Rainbow Bridge for pets is all too real.
Replay by Tom Moran
Directed by David Strauss
Rob Del Medico - Pac-Man
Susan Woodbury - Blinky
Blinky 2/Passerby - Roswell Struass
A down-on-his-luck icon discovers there's still a price on his head.
Playwrights’ Round Table is Orlando’s oldest theater producing a full season of original plays. From page to stage, they support the development and artistic growth of area playwrights and introduce local audiences to new voices of the American stage.
Get your tickets by visiting ThePRT.com.
Charles Dent
407-761-2683
