From Karachi to the World: the Silent Sacrifice of Pakistan's Elderly and How Human-Healthcare.com is Now Making Parent-Care Convenient for Overseas Pakistanis
Dive into the story of Pakistan's brain drain, where ambitious millennials seek opportunities abroad, often at the cost of their parents' well-being. Inspired by Dr. Atif Zafar's journey, this press release sheds light on the challenges faced by families and the solutions offered by Human-Healthcare.com.
Toronto, Canada, December 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In recent years, a staggering exodus has been observed from Pakistan, with close to 2 million citizens departing since 2019. Among these are an estimated 10-20% of highly skilled professionals – engineers, nurses, software specialists, and doctors. (https://tribune.com.pk/story/2390704/countrys-brain-drain-situation-accelerated-in-2022)
This "Brain Drain" phenomenon is reshaping the socio-economic landscape of Pakistan, leaving a void that extends beyond professional sectors. The most poignant impact is felt in the homes of these expatriates, where aging parents are left behind, grappling with the emotional and physical challenges of separation.
This mass migration, while opening global opportunities for Pakistani professionals, casts a shadow of concern and worry over the families they leave behind. The emotional toll on these parents, often silent and unseen, is a narrative that resonates deeply within the Pakistani diaspora. The reality of geographical distance compounds everyday worries about the health and well-being of elderly parents, creating a constant undercurrent of anxiety and guilt for those settled abroad.
The story of Dr. Atif Zafar, the founder of Human-Healthcare.com, mirrors the experiences of many in this community. After pursuing medical specialization in the United States, Dr. Zafar faced a personal crisis that brought to light the challenges of geographical separation. A distressing call about his mother's health diagnosis in Karachi led him to confront the helplessness and guilt that plagues many overseas Pakistanis. This pivotal moment was the genesis of Human-Healthcare.com, a platform envisioned to alleviate the worries of Pakistani expatriates by providing comprehensive healthcare services to their families back home. In a manner previously hard to even imagine. Doctors and nurses leveraging hydrid services visit homes of parents and provide them care from annual checks, vaccines, urgent care visits to medication management and even pick and drop to imaging centers.
Human-Healthcare.com emerges as a beacon of hope, offering a tangible solution to a problem faced by millions. The platform ensures that parents and loved ones in Pakistan receive the highest standard of medical care, coordinated by US board-certified specialists in collaboration with local doctors. This service is not just medical care; it's a bridge of care and connection across continents, ensuring peace of mind for expatriates and comprehensive health monitoring for their families.
The challenges faced by overseas Pakistanis in establishing their lives abroad are multifaceted. The emotional strain of leaving parents in an environment where healthcare is often fragmented, rushed, and often unreliable is a significant burden. Human-Healthcare.com addresses this gap, ensuring that the physical distance does not translate into a lapse in care and attention.
As the Pakistani diaspora continues to grow, platforms like Human-Healthcare.com play a crucial role in redefining the concept of care and connection. Dr. Zafar's story is a testament to the resilience and innovation within the community, offering a pathway to support and peace of mind for those who have ventured abroad in pursuit of their aspirations, while ensuring their loved ones back home are not left behind.
This "Brain Drain" phenomenon is reshaping the socio-economic landscape of Pakistan, leaving a void that extends beyond professional sectors. The most poignant impact is felt in the homes of these expatriates, where aging parents are left behind, grappling with the emotional and physical challenges of separation.
This mass migration, while opening global opportunities for Pakistani professionals, casts a shadow of concern and worry over the families they leave behind. The emotional toll on these parents, often silent and unseen, is a narrative that resonates deeply within the Pakistani diaspora. The reality of geographical distance compounds everyday worries about the health and well-being of elderly parents, creating a constant undercurrent of anxiety and guilt for those settled abroad.
The story of Dr. Atif Zafar, the founder of Human-Healthcare.com, mirrors the experiences of many in this community. After pursuing medical specialization in the United States, Dr. Zafar faced a personal crisis that brought to light the challenges of geographical separation. A distressing call about his mother's health diagnosis in Karachi led him to confront the helplessness and guilt that plagues many overseas Pakistanis. This pivotal moment was the genesis of Human-Healthcare.com, a platform envisioned to alleviate the worries of Pakistani expatriates by providing comprehensive healthcare services to their families back home. In a manner previously hard to even imagine. Doctors and nurses leveraging hydrid services visit homes of parents and provide them care from annual checks, vaccines, urgent care visits to medication management and even pick and drop to imaging centers.
Human-Healthcare.com emerges as a beacon of hope, offering a tangible solution to a problem faced by millions. The platform ensures that parents and loved ones in Pakistan receive the highest standard of medical care, coordinated by US board-certified specialists in collaboration with local doctors. This service is not just medical care; it's a bridge of care and connection across continents, ensuring peace of mind for expatriates and comprehensive health monitoring for their families.
The challenges faced by overseas Pakistanis in establishing their lives abroad are multifaceted. The emotional strain of leaving parents in an environment where healthcare is often fragmented, rushed, and often unreliable is a significant burden. Human-Healthcare.com addresses this gap, ensuring that the physical distance does not translate into a lapse in care and attention.
As the Pakistani diaspora continues to grow, platforms like Human-Healthcare.com play a crucial role in redefining the concept of care and connection. Dr. Zafar's story is a testament to the resilience and innovation within the community, offering a pathway to support and peace of mind for those who have ventured abroad in pursuit of their aspirations, while ensuring their loved ones back home are not left behind.
Contact
Human Health Care ServicesContact
Mudassir Farooqui
+1 319-936-3574
www.human-healthcare.com
WhatsApp +1 3199363574
Email: service@human-healthcare.com
Mudassir Farooqui
+1 319-936-3574
www.human-healthcare.com
WhatsApp +1 3199363574
Email: service@human-healthcare.com
Categories