From Karachi to the World: the Silent Sacrifice of Pakistan's Elderly and How Human-Healthcare.com is Now Making Parent-Care Convenient for Overseas Pakistanis

Dive into the story of Pakistan's brain drain, where ambitious millennials seek opportunities abroad, often at the cost of their parents' well-being. Inspired by Dr. Atif Zafar's journey, this press release sheds light on the challenges faced by families and the solutions offered by Human-Healthcare.com.