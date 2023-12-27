Mississippi Arts Organization Come Together to Offer VIP Experiences to Raise Funds for State Arts Grants
Arts organizations across Mississippi have created VIP experiences at their signature events to raise funds for grants to support Mississippi artists.
Jackson, MS, December 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mississippi’s art and culture generates 2.1 billion to the State’s economy. Small town fairs, blues music festivals, and cultural sites such as performing arts centers draw tourists to towns, large and small, across Mississippi. This year the organizers of some of the most popular events in the State are collaborating to raise funds to support Mississippi Artists. Donors contributing to the Mississippi Presenters Network between now and December 31 will be entered into a drawing to win VIP experiences at popular, impactful events from 6 unique areas of Mississippi.
The organizers of the Natchez Balloon Festival, Forks & Corks in Starkville, CelticFest in Jackson, Oxford’s popular Iron Bartender, Lynn Meadows Discovery Center’s Mardi Gras Celebration in Gulfport and OctoberFest in Cleveland are collaborating on this joint fundraiser to support Mississippi artists. “One of the largest challenges facing Mississippi is talent drain, our artists are searching for opportunities in other states,” shared Wayne Andrews Director for the Arts Council in Oxford. “The artists who live in our state through their work and talent attract tourists to our entire state. Our goal is to keep our talented artists and arts presenters in the state of Mississippi so towns large and small benefit by having a thriving arts community.”
The effort was developed by Carrie White, a VISTA, working for the Mississippi Presenters Network, focused on working with arts organizations to stimulate economic development in Mississippi and expand educational programs through the Arts. Mrs White recognized the collective impact of the arts and worked with the different organizations to create this campaign. “I wanted to highlight different regions of the state, demonstrate the impact of these organizations state wide, and encourage people to visit these unique experiences.”
Each arts organization offered a VIP experience to their signature event. “We hope by offering a selection of special experiences it will interest fellow Mississippians, highlight the diverse rangeof cultural events, and inspire regional tourists to explore diverse events in varying areas of Mississippi.” Mrs. White was encouraged by the outpouring of arts organizations that recognized the MSPN vision and wanted to be a part of the collective drive. Funds raised from the raffle will provide support to the Present Mississippi Artist Exchange program which provides grants to hire Missisisppi artists to grow and diversify their network through statewide collaboration projects.
Donations of any amount made to the Mississippi Presenters Network online at
presentmississippi.org or by phone at 662-236-6429 will make the donor eligible for the VIP experience drawing. MSPN is a 501 c 3 organization with a mission to support arts presenters in Mississippi through professional development programs, collaborative projects and funds to support Mississippi artists. Thank you for your support in growing the arts programs in our great State of Mississippi.
