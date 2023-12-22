Amy Worth Receives 2023 Distinguished Service Award from the Realtor Association
Amy Worth of RE/MAX Platinum Realty Receives the 2023 Distinguished Service Award from the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee.
Sarasota, FL, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Amy Worth, a Broker-Associate with RE/MAX Platinum Realty, has received the 2023 Distinguished Service Award from the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee (RASM). The award honors members for their lifetime contribution to the local, state and national associations, and the community.
During her three-decade career, Worth has held numerous leadership positions within the association. She served as 2019 RASM President and as a member of the Board of Directors and Nominating Committee. She was also Chair of the Charitable Foundation and Fundraising Committee. She is active with the RASM Realtors Political Action Committee (RPAC), serving as committee chair for the past two years. In 2021, she was named Realtor of the Year, and in 2022, she received the President’s Award.
On the state level, Worth has served on the Florida Realtors Board of Directors and as the 2023 District Vice President, as well as on several committees and task forces.
“Amy’s commitment to the industry and her willingness to take on what needs to be done has made her an integral part of the association,” said Bryan Guentner, Broker-Owner of RE/MAX Platinum Realty. “No one deserves this recognition more than Amy.”
Worth was the 2013 President of the Florida Chapter of the Women’s Council of Realtors (WCR) and served on the WCR National Executive Committee. She has earned the Commitment to Excellence (C2EX) endorsement from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) and is a member of the RE/MAX Hall of Fame. She has earned the Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI), Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), Certified Depressed Property Expert (CDPE), and e-PRO designations, as well as the WCR Performance Management Network (PMN) designation. She supports Children’s Miracle Network, First Step Sarasota and Silent Angels, among other charitable organizations.
Worth is based in the RE/MAX Platinum Realty downtown Sarasota office at 1500 State Street, and can be reached at (941) 928-5342.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Siesta Key, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
During her three-decade career, Worth has held numerous leadership positions within the association. She served as 2019 RASM President and as a member of the Board of Directors and Nominating Committee. She was also Chair of the Charitable Foundation and Fundraising Committee. She is active with the RASM Realtors Political Action Committee (RPAC), serving as committee chair for the past two years. In 2021, she was named Realtor of the Year, and in 2022, she received the President’s Award.
On the state level, Worth has served on the Florida Realtors Board of Directors and as the 2023 District Vice President, as well as on several committees and task forces.
“Amy’s commitment to the industry and her willingness to take on what needs to be done has made her an integral part of the association,” said Bryan Guentner, Broker-Owner of RE/MAX Platinum Realty. “No one deserves this recognition more than Amy.”
Worth was the 2013 President of the Florida Chapter of the Women’s Council of Realtors (WCR) and served on the WCR National Executive Committee. She has earned the Commitment to Excellence (C2EX) endorsement from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) and is a member of the RE/MAX Hall of Fame. She has earned the Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI), Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), Certified Depressed Property Expert (CDPE), and e-PRO designations, as well as the WCR Performance Management Network (PMN) designation. She supports Children’s Miracle Network, First Step Sarasota and Silent Angels, among other charitable organizations.
Worth is based in the RE/MAX Platinum Realty downtown Sarasota office at 1500 State Street, and can be reached at (941) 928-5342.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Siesta Key, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Contact
RE/MAX Platinum RealtyContact
Bryan Guentner
(941) 929-9090
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
(941) 355-3006
sheila@thomasbrannan.com
Bryan Guentner
(941) 929-9090
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
(941) 355-3006
sheila@thomasbrannan.com
Categories