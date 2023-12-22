Spellmasons’ Indie Strategic Tactical Roguelite with Online Co-Op Has Sold Nearly 10,000 Copies
Spellmasons is a tactical turn based strategy roguelike PC game developed and published by first time indie developer Octavia Blue. Due in part to regular updates and online multiplayer the game has sold almost 10,000 copies and has been rated Very Positive on Steam based on over 200 reviews.
Detroit, MI, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Spellmasons is a tactical turn based strategy roguelike PC game developed and published by first time indie developer Octavia Blue. Released in 2023 this new title aims to appeal to fans of SRPGs, roguelites, card based strategy games and hardcore gamers, who are looking for an ever expanding challenge that they can face solo or in online, LAN and local Co-op battles. Ingenuity and puzzle solving is required to survive in Spellmasons as players must manipulate the position of enemies, stack, duplicate and switch up their spells carefully to succeed. Spellmasons has sold nearly 10,000 copies in under a year and has garnered a “very positive” rating on Steam based on 200 reviews and has fostered an active community of 655 members on Discord who engage in discussion, Co-op matchmaking and even community mods that were made available to the community May 2023.
What really makes Spellmasons shine is its clever spell combination mechanic. For example, there is a Target Cone spell that adds new enemies to what would be just a single target spell; however, if you then stack Connect on top of Target Cone, all of the newly targeted enemies will also connect to new targets near them rendering the spell drastically more powerful. It is up to the players to discover magical exploits and secret combinations to conquer the ever more challenging landscape of ruthless enemies. Spellmasons is constantly growing with new content as the developer Octavia Blue publishes updates every two weeks often including new spells, new enemies, gameplay balancing, fixes and new game mechanics.
Community member Moonlighter said, “My squad was initially a little hesitant to try the game. I think my son said 'it sure doesn’t look like a 20 dollar game'. I told everyone that I guaranteed at least one 20 dollar laugh. By the end of the evening everyone agreed.”
“The thing players really like about Spellmasons is that it constantly surprises you with how absurdly powerful you can become if you’re clever enough,” says Jordan O’Leary Solo Developer of Spellmasons. “The plan is to keep making the game better and better and expand the offering. Spellmasons has been out since January but the current version is exactly where it should be and we will continue to expand from here with our 2 weekly updates giving players new reasons to come back. Spellmasons is just getting started but at the same time it is the ideal time get involved.”
Developer Octavia Blue started as a solo project by Jordan O’Leary but due to sales and the growing popularity of Spellmasons the team has been expanded to include a junior developer and marketing.
Find the full game on Steam here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1618380/Spellmasons/ or for more information on Spellmasons visit their website at https://www.spellmasons.com/ and the press kit is available at https://www.spellmasons.com/presskit.html.
