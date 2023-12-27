Author Purnell Myles’s New Book, “The Final Battle: The Beginning of the End,” Follows an Intense Struggle to Prevent Satan and His Forces from Waging War

Recent release “The Final Battle: The Beginning of the End” from Covenant Books author Purnell Myles is a compelling novel that centers around mankind’s last stand against an impending war with Satan’s demonic army that threatens to destroy the world and all of creation.