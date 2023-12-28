Author Christie Sluder’s New Book, "Violet’s Good Night Game," is a Story of a Little Girl Who, After Being Tucked Into Bed by Her Mommy, Can’t Sleep
Recent release “Violet’s Good Night Game” from Newman Springs Publishing author Christie Sluder is about a young girl who can’t sleep and plays a fun and imaginative game to pass the time from her bed.
Lake Station, IN, December 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Christie Sluder, a wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, has completed her new book, “Violet’s Good Night Game”: a charming children’s story about a young girl who imagines herself as different animals when she has trouble falling asleep.
Sluder writes, “All of a sudden… Poof! I’m a cat! // A brown-eyed cat with gray fur. // Scratch my chin—you’ll hear me purr. // I have long whiskers and four paws. // And in those paws, I have sharp claws. // Claws that help me scratch and dig.”
She continues, “When all of a sudden…Poof! I’m a pig! // A fat little pig with smooth pink skin.
“I roll in the mud inside my pen. // Covered in mud from snout to tail, I get my dinner from a pail. // I snort and oink and sound kind of funny. // When all of a sudden… Poof! I’m a bunny! // A fluffy white bunny with long ears and big feet. // I have really long teeth—they help me eat. // I hop, hop, hop, I’m really quite fast. // I hop all over, looking for snacks. // Right over there, it’s a yummy orange carrot.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Christie Sluder’s creative tale fulfills Sluder’s lifelong dream of being a writer.
The story is told in engaging rhyme that captures the attention of young readers and listeners. The book features vibrant illustrations that help to bring the story to life.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase “Violet’s Good Night Game” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Sluder writes, “All of a sudden… Poof! I’m a cat! // A brown-eyed cat with gray fur. // Scratch my chin—you’ll hear me purr. // I have long whiskers and four paws. // And in those paws, I have sharp claws. // Claws that help me scratch and dig.”
She continues, “When all of a sudden…Poof! I’m a pig! // A fat little pig with smooth pink skin.
“I roll in the mud inside my pen. // Covered in mud from snout to tail, I get my dinner from a pail. // I snort and oink and sound kind of funny. // When all of a sudden… Poof! I’m a bunny! // A fluffy white bunny with long ears and big feet. // I have really long teeth—they help me eat. // I hop, hop, hop, I’m really quite fast. // I hop all over, looking for snacks. // Right over there, it’s a yummy orange carrot.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Christie Sluder’s creative tale fulfills Sluder’s lifelong dream of being a writer.
The story is told in engaging rhyme that captures the attention of young readers and listeners. The book features vibrant illustrations that help to bring the story to life.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase “Violet’s Good Night Game” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories