Austin Caudill’s New Book, "The Protectors," is an Exhilarating Tale That Follows a Group of Gifted Individuals Who Must Come Together in Order to Defend Earth
Crestview, FL, December 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Austin Caudill, a recent high school graduate who has dreamed of being a published author since the age of nine, has completed his most recent book, “The Protectors”: a fascinating story centering around a group of heroes born with special gifts from all different backgrounds who must band together and save the Earth from an impending invasion.
After not writing during his first few years of high school, author Austin Caudill returned to it after joining his school’s theater class, reawakening his love for telling stories after writing a thirty-minute script for a group project. Currently, Austin is living with his mother and sister in Crestview, Florida.
Caudill shares, “Two decades have passed since an android named Absolute murders the heroes responsible for helping the Allies win World War II: the Protectors of Earth. But as time passes, the world forgets its heroes, and their stories are washed down and told through comics marketed toward young adults. But in 1963, more are born.
“Tim Roses, a senior in high school with anger issues, is given a chance to see himself as a hero by the Children of the Sun and become the Ultimate Man. But even with the support of his comic nerd friend Nate Gold and his father, does he have the power to forgive himself for his mother's death and see himself as a good person?
“Cayson Sapp, a recently fired test pilot with a snarky attitude, is given the chance to show others that he can be a hero after a knight from the Middle Ages tells him that he is the next Merlin. Accepting the offer to protect the world almost instantly, he will prove to the people around him that he is worth something. But he must face the trauma of his past before doing so.
“Lauren Kyles, the daughter of a supervillain, learns of her father's past after his death. But before she can process the horrible acts of her father, she is forced to redeem his moniker, the Fowl. But she refuses to do so after dedicating her life to looking after him. But that leads her to the front lines of a war between a secret government organization and her brother's company.
“Donald Cooper, a man who has trained most of his life to help people, is finally given a chance to help fight crime in his city. Equipped with his bow and arrow, he joins a team filled with villains who follow the orders of a crooked sheriff.
“After the team kills someone close to Donald, he turns his back on the city's police force, who once cared for him. Knowing he must stop them, he joins forces with another metahuman with dark morals to stop the sheriff before he finds Absolute.
“And as these stories end, another forces them to stop an alien invasion to wipe out their kind from a demented king. But will these young heroes be able to follow in the footsteps of the ones who come before them?”
Published by Fulton Books, Austin Caudill’s book will take readers on an unforgettable ride as they follow along on each hero's journey to understand their powers and accept their individual and collective fates. Expertly paced and full of unexpected twists, Caudill weaves a poignant and character-driven novel that fans of the superhero genre won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Protectors” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
