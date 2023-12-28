A.W. Hoacs’s Newly Released “Tales of Faerie: Book One: The Quest to Destroy the Crystal Sphere” is a Vividly Detailed Journey Against the Forces of Darkness

“Tales of Faerie: Book One: The Quest to Destroy the Crystal Sphere” from Christian Faith Publishing author A.W. Hoacs is an exciting tale of unexpected destiny as a young woman finds herself tasked with an unthinkable quest.