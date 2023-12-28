A.W. Hoacs’s Newly Released “Tales of Faerie: Book One: The Quest to Destroy the Crystal Sphere” is a Vividly Detailed Journey Against the Forces of Darkness
“Tales of Faerie: Book One: The Quest to Destroy the Crystal Sphere” from Christian Faith Publishing author A.W. Hoacs is an exciting tale of unexpected destiny as a young woman finds herself tasked with an unthinkable quest.
New York, NY, December 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Tales of Faerie: Book One: The Quest to Destroy the Crystal Sphere”: a delightful fantasy tale that will thrill fans of the genre. “Tales of Faerie: Book One: The Quest to Destroy the Crystal Sphere” is the creation of published author, A.W. Hoacs, who lives with her husband in Danbury, Connecticut, and has three children and several grandchildren, all of whom bring her much love, joy, and happiness.
Hoacs shares, “Seventeen-year-old Kylie’s life is turned upside down when she discovers that not only do faeries exist, but she is half faerie, and not only is she half faerie, but she is also the granddaughter of the great faerie, Queen Azarya, and being the last living relative of the queen, she is also the only person who can destroy the dark powers of the evil faerie lord, Sadasun.
Along with her uncle, Sir Liam, and her four best friends, Hunter, Leah, Colin, and Jared, she sets out on a perilous journey to do just that, submitting to the will of the Just Creator and accepting this task which he has given her.
Suddenly, in a world she never knew existed, she and her friends are forced to battle creatures that should only exist in a person’s worst nightmares, doing whatever is necessary to fulfill this task given her. Along the way, they learn the importance of having faith in the Just Creator and trusting him in all situations, especially when all things seem hopeless.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, A.W. Hoacs’s new book balances a message of faith in God with an exciting, action-packed adventure through dangerous and mythical lands.
