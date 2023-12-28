Author A.A. Baumgart’s New Book, "Nudged by Fear: Magians' Manuscriptum," Follows a Young Teen Girl Who Finds Herself Drawn Into a World of Magic and Good Versus Evil

Recent release “Nudged by Fear: Magians' Manuscriptum” from Page Publishing author A.A. Baumgart centers around Andie, a young teen who attracts the attention of a forgotten spirit and two fallen angels that draw her into a world of magic. Now caught between two worlds, Andie must use the help of her new spirit friend and an ancient tome to save the world before it's too late.