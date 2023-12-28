Author A.A. Baumgart’s New Book, "Nudged by Fear: Magians' Manuscriptum," Follows a Young Teen Girl Who Finds Herself Drawn Into a World of Magic and Good Versus Evil
Recent release “Nudged by Fear: Magians' Manuscriptum” from Page Publishing author A.A. Baumgart centers around Andie, a young teen who attracts the attention of a forgotten spirit and two fallen angels that draw her into a world of magic. Now caught between two worlds, Andie must use the help of her new spirit friend and an ancient tome to save the world before it's too late.
Green Bay, WI, December 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A.A. Baumgart has completed their new book, “Nudged by Fear: Magians' Manuscriptum”: a gripping fantasy drama that centers around a young teen who is unwittingly pulled into the ultimate battle of good versus evil as magical forces begin to gather and decide the fate of the world.
Baumgart shares, “When trespassing on what is considered to be a haunted property, four teenage friends stumble upon the skeletal remains of someone truly forgotten—a someone with unfinished business. The woeful spirit and not one but two fallen angels have taken a fancy to the adventurous teens, particularly sixteen-year-old Andie—a fancy favoring unholy reasons. Andie, influenced by the respected power of three and though cautioned by her close friends, unearths an ancient book written in a language as old as its thick pages. Words not understood. Words to change fate.
“Despite her honorable intentions, good and evil are soon intertwined while she becomes her own worst enemy. Yet in the midst of the strange visions and eerie verses to play over and over in her mind, the forgotten spirit remains near Andie’s side (meaning no harm but to protect what is rightfully his, in the wisdom to know even the most virtuous of souls are sometimes lost to evil). Set in his determined ways, the spirit pursues what he believes is a worthy cause, regardless the many dark secrets finally laid to rest, beneficial in the well-being of his own lifeless self if all follows plan.”
Published by Page Publishing, A.A. Baumgart’s riveting tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey as Andie’s tale slowly unfolds and she becomes drawn into a world of magic she could have never imagined existed. Thought-provoking and expertly paced, Baumgart delivers a spellbinding tale that dares to challenge readers and asks the ultimate question: can good survive without the existence of things deemed evil?
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Nudged by Fear: Magians' Manuscriptum" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
